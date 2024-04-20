Police fully prepared for peaceful conduct of by-elections: CCPO

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired an important meeting of senior police officers at his office. The meeting focused on a detailed review of security arrangements for the by-elections and Pakistan-New Zealand cricket matches. It was briefed in the meeting that Lahore Police has devised a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful conduct of by-elections.
More than 12,800 officers and personnel will be deployed on security duty at 921 polling stations, 363 polling buildings, and 2940 polling booths. According to statistics, a total of 1,579,473 voters will exercise their right to vote in 01 National Assembly and 04 Provincial Assembly constituencies in Lahore, including 847,301 men and 732,172 women voters. The meeting also discussed matters related to security plans for polling stations, polling camps, returning officers’ offices, and presiding officers’ offices.
Addressing the meeting, CCPO Lahore stated that Lahore Police is fully prepared for the peaceful conduct of by-elections. He emphasized to take strict action against the display of weapons and aerial firing on the election day.
The CCPO expressed determination to provide foolproof security for the by-elections and directed relevant officers to assure their full cooperation to the Election Commission, district administration and other government agencies for ensuring peaceful conduct of by-elections. He emphasized on maintaining highest ethical standards for ensuring peace and security during the electoral process.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana also directed relevant officers to maintain continuous communication with the Election Commission, district administration and security agencies. The meeting also reviewed security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket matches.