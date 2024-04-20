Saturday, April 20, 2024
Police fully prepared for peaceful conduct of by-elections: CCPO
Our Staff Reporter
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE    -   Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired an important meeting of senior police officers at his office. The meeting focused on a detailed review of security arrangements for the by-elections and Pakistan-New Zealand crick­et matches. It was briefed in the meeting that La­hore Police has devised a comprehensive security plan for the peaceful conduct of by-elections.

More than 12,800 officers and personnel will be deployed on security duty at 921 polling stations, 363 polling buildings, and 2940 polling booths. According to statistics, a total of 1,579,473 voters will exercise their right to vote in 01 National As­sembly and 04 Provincial Assembly constituencies in Lahore, including 847,301 men and 732,172 women voters. The meeting also discussed mat­ters related to security plans for polling stations, polling camps, returning officers’ offices, and pre­siding officers’ offices.

Addressing the meeting, CCPO Lahore stat­ed that Lahore Police is fully prepared for the peaceful conduct of by-elections. He empha­sized to take strict action against the display of weapons and aerial firing on the election day. 

The CCPO expressed determination to pro­vide foolproof security for the by-elections and directed relevant officers to assure their full co­operation to the Election Commission, district administration and other government agencies for ensuring peaceful conduct of by-elections. He emphasized on maintaining highest ethical standards for ensuring peace and security dur­ing the electoral process. 

Bilal Siddique Kamyana also directed relevant officers to maintain continuous communication with the Election Commission, district admin­istration and security agencies. The meeting also reviewed security arrangements for the peaceful conduct of Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket matches.

Our Staff Reporter

