Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI founder undergoes medical checkup at Adiala Jail

PTI founder undergoes medical checkup at Adiala Jail
Web Desk
8:26 PM | April 20, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder underwent a medical checkup at the Adiala Jail on Saturday.

According to a report, the medical examination was performed by Dr Asim Younis, the personal physician of the PTI founder. The medical checkup lasted approximately an hour.

After completing the medical checkup, the doctor departed from the jail.    

Reportedly, the medical examination was carried out on a legal order. The lawyers of the PTI founder had submitted a request with the Accountability Court for his medical checkup the other day.

The request was granted by Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1713597447.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024