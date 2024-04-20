PTI founder undergoes medical checkup at Adiala Jail

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder underwent a medical checkup at the Adiala Jail on Saturday.

According to a report, the medical examination was performed by Dr Asim Younis, the personal physician of the PTI founder. The medical checkup lasted approximately an hour.

After completing the medical checkup, the doctor departed from the jail.

Reportedly, the medical examination was carried out on a legal order. The lawyers of the PTI founder had submitted a request with the Accountability Court for his medical checkup the other day.

The request was granted by Accountability Court judge Nasir Javed.