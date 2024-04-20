Punjab keen to provide trained IT manpower to KSA, CM Maryam tells DCO head

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Friday said that Punjab was keen to provide trained IT manpower to the Saudi companies besides establishing an exchange program with the supe­rior Tech Incubators of Saudi Arabia.

The chief minister stated this while talking to Secretary General of Digi­tal Cooperation Organization (DCO) Deemah AlYahya who called on her on Friday. Deema congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz on being elected as the first women chief minister.

The chief minister further stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia can work jointly in the chip manufactur­ing industries, lithium ion batteries and in the manufacturing of electric vehicle sector. Both the countries need to further enhance their coop­eration to work in the agriculture and mining technologies, she added.

The CM lauded the cooperation of Digital Cooperation Organization for the promotion of Information Technology in Pakistan. She noted that the progress of every coun­try depends on acquiring the latest technology during present time. The chief minister said that there was a great IT potential among the Paki­stani youth and future of the youth can be brightened with the provision of better training and technology.

“We have to enable the youth to create employment opportunities instead of searching for their jobs. There is a dire need for the promotion of virtual education and enhancing the number of information technolo­gy graduates”, she observed. “I am ful­ly determined to enable the women to benefit from the digital economy. For­eign reserves amounting to billions of rupees are coming into the country due to sheer hard work of freelance Pakistani youth. Abundant oppor­tunities are available for the people, companies and for the countries in the digital economy. We are going to establish the latest IT City in Lahore.IT & Tech District, Education City Film City, Commercial and residen­tial areas would be established”, she told the visiting DCO head. Deemah AlYahya congratulated CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on hosting ITCN 24th Edition in Lahore. Secretary General DCO Deemah AlYahya said that IT industry in Pakistan will be promot­ed by hosting Information Technol­ogy Commerce Network. Saudi Arabia launched DCO to promote technologi­cal cooperation and expedite the pro­motion of digital economy as well.

She further state that the role of Pakistan holds an utmost importance as a founder member of the council. Deema ALYahya said that digital par­ticipation of women is a fundamental part of DCO mandate. She said the organization was working to digi­tally empower the women and youth. DCO would play its positive role to enhance foreign investment in Paki­stan’s IT sector. Deemah AlYahya said that a Memorandum of Understand­ing is intact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to work jointly in the IT sector. Pakistan being a member country can benefit from the IT initia­tives of other DCO member countries.

DCO is undertaking measures to enable the participation of women in the digital economy. “We are working to provide foreign investment and cloud services to Pakistan in the IT sector”, she said, adding that her orga­nization was providing assistance to the Pakistani companies to enhance their operations in the IT sector of GCC countries. Senior Provincial Min­ister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief Sec­retary Zahid Akhtar Zaman,CEO CBD Imran Amin and other offers were also present on the occasion.