Rangers, police conduct joint operations, apprehend suspects in riverine areas

KARACHI - The efforts led by Pakistan Rang­ers Sindh and Police to combat criminal activity in the remote riv­erine regions of Sindh are under­way. As reported by a spokesper­son for Sindh Rangers on Friday, joint operations by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police resulted in the apprehension of nine sus­pects across various areas within the Kashmore district. These op­erations were executed based on intelligence gathered covertly. The detained individuals are im­plicated in various criminal activi­ties, including firing upon Rangers personnel along the Indus High­way, aiding criminal elements, perpetrating robberies, engaging in kidnappings for ransom, and other offenses. Among the arrest­ed suspects are individuals want­ed by authorities, included Mur­taza, Irshad, Zulfiqar, Manzoor and Buggi Jakhrani. Additionally, during a separate operation, five more individuals, Ghulam Shab­bir, Ghulam Hussain, Khadim, Yar Muhammad and Ghulam Abbas were apprehended.