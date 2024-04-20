Saturday, April 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rangers, police conduct joint operations, apprehend suspects in riverine areas

APP
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  The efforts led by Pakistan Rang­ers Sindh and Police to combat criminal activity in the remote riv­erine regions of Sindh are under­way. As reported by a spokesper­son for Sindh Rangers on Friday, joint operations by the Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police resulted in the apprehension of nine sus­pects across various areas within the Kashmore district. These op­erations were executed based on intelligence gathered covertly. The detained individuals are im­plicated in various criminal activi­ties, including firing upon Rangers personnel along the Indus High­way, aiding criminal elements, perpetrating robberies, engaging in kidnappings for ransom, and other offenses. Among the arrest­ed suspects are individuals want­ed by authorities, included Mur­taza, Irshad, Zulfiqar, Manzoor and Buggi Jakhrani. Additionally, during a separate operation, five more individuals, Ghulam Shab­bir, Ghulam Hussain, Khadim, Yar Muhammad and Ghulam Abbas were apprehended.

President lauds Banking Mohtasib for providing Rs1.26b relief to bank customers

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1713511860.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024