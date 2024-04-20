Saturday, April 20, 2024
Three shot dead in Qilla Abdullah, Balochistan

Agencies
April 20, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Three persons were shot dead and one injured in a firing incident in Qila Abdullah, Balochistan on Friday. According to the private news channel, the incident took place in the jungle Piralizai when unknown shooters opened fire on a car resulting in three dead on the spot whereas one was injured. According to the Levies official, the teams reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the dead bodies and injured to the nearby hospital. The first information report (FIR) was lodged and further investigation started.

Agencies

