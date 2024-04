HYDERABAD - The spokesman of Sindh Univer­sity Jamshoro has declared the transfers and postings of vari­ous officers as part of the rou­tine and clarified that postings and transfers take place in gov­ernment institutions, and this process cannot be linked to any specific incident. In a statement on Friday, he said that the au­thority can appoint any officer or employee anywhere in the interest of the university.