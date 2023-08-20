10 gamblers booked during police crackdown  

RAWALPINDI - Police during the crackdown launched here on Saturday, nabbed ten gamblers besides recovering bet money equal to Rs 51200, ten mobile phones and ten partridges from their possession. According to a police spokesman, Taxila police carried out a raid and arrested gamblers namely Waqas, Sohail, Shahid, Qaiser, Kamran, Shafqat, Zulfiqar, Bilal, Umar and Khalid. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress. Superintendent of Police (SP) Pothohar Mohammad Waqas Khan hailed the performance of the police team. “Gambling is the root of other evils, the accused involved in such crimes cannot escape from the grip of the law,” he added.