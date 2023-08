KARACHI - The 10-member Sindh caretaker cabinet sworn in on Saturday in a cere­mony held here at Sindh Governor House follow­ing the recommenda­tion of Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (re­tired) Maqbool Baqar.

Sindh Governor Mo­hammad Kamran Khan Tessori administered the oath to members of the caretaker cab­inet. The caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar witnessed the oath-taking.

The caretaker minis­ters sworn in include Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz, Muhammad Younus Dhaga, Mubeen Jumani, Dr Saad Kha­lid Niaz, Dr Junaid Shah, Mrs. Rana Hussain, Ish­war Lal, Arshad Wali Mu­hammad, Omar Soomro and Khuda Bux Marri.

The ceremony was con­ducted by provincial Chief Secretary Sohail Ra­jput and was attended by acting Inspector Gen­eral of Police Imran Ya­koob Minhas, Chairman Planning and Develop­ment Hassan Naqvi, pro­vincial secretaries, former IT Minister Taimur Talpur, MQM leader Khwaja Izhar, Dr. Farooq Sattar, family members of the caretaker ministers and others.