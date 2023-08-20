105 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 105 power pilferers during separate opera­tions launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday. MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 182,000 electric­ity units. A sum of over Rs 1.9 million fine was imposed while cases were got registered against 13 power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, MEPCO sources added.