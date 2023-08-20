11 dengue patients reported in various Lahore areas

LAHORE - Eleven new dengue virus cases were reported in the provincial metropolis on Saturday. According to the Health Department sources, besides the dengue virus cases, 1,030 larvae cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with many pa­tients under treatment in different hospitals of the city. Various squads conducted surveillance at various indoor and outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the anti-dengue squad destroyed dengue larvae at 1030 places in the province during continuing surveillance. The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department sources told APP that 11 cases of dengue were reported in Lahore on Saturday including four cases from Allama Iqbal Town, three from Cantt Area, two from Gulberg Town, and one each from Nishtar and Wahga Town areas. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Rafia Haider is continuously paying surprise visits to check the perfor­mance of dengue teams working on the ground, besides increasing den­gue cases after rains. She is reviewed the performance of dengue teams in Shalimar and Cantt areas, on Sat­urday. Checking of more than 5000 places will be ensured on daily basis, she directed. Meanwhile, recently, in a statement, she has further an­nounced that the number of den­gue surveillance could be increased, keeping in mind the rain alerts of the meteorological department. Issuing directions to control dengue, she warned all Town Officers to surely complete the set targets on a daily basis. She vowed to monitor various hotspots areas in the city.