11 labourers killed in landmine blast at Gulmir Kot area of North Waziristan

At least 11 labourers have been killed and two others injured in a landmine blast at Gulmir Kot area of North Waziristan district.

According to North Waziristan district administration, the blast occurred when a vehicle hit a land mine.

The injured and dead bodies have been shifted to local hospital.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq has strongly condemned the incident and expressed solidarity with the affected families.

In a tweet, he said it is heartbreaking to know about the terrorist attack in North Waziristan which claimed the lives of 11 innocent laborers.