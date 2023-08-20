Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

5-member dacoit gang busted

Staff Reporter
August 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -   The district police have busted a gang namely Aftab alias ‘Taaba Gang’ involved in dacoity and theft inci­dents and arrested its five members including the ring leader. According to police spokesperson, SHO Rangpu­ra police station, along with a police team, traced the gang members and arrested them. During interroga­tion, six motorcycles, one motorcycle rickshaw, seven mobile-phones and weap­ons were recovered from the accused. The police said the accused were wanted to police in more than a dozen cases of theft and dacoity. Police have sent the ac­cused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further inves­tigations were underway in this regard.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023