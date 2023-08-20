5-member dacoit gang busted

SIALKOT - The district police have busted a gang namely Aftab alias ‘Taaba Gang’ involved in dacoity and theft inci­dents and arrested its five members including the ring leader. According to police spokesperson, SHO Rangpu­ra police station, along with a police team, traced the gang members and arrested them. During interroga­tion, six motorcycles, one motorcycle rickshaw, seven mobile-phones and weap­ons were recovered from the accused. The police said the accused were wanted to police in more than a dozen cases of theft and dacoity. Police have sent the ac­cused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further inves­tigations were underway in this regard.