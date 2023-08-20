5  persons netted for carrying illegal arms  

RAWALPINDI- Police have arrested five illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during operation here on Saturday.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi Police held Asim Khan and recovered 01 pistol from his possession.

Similarly, Westridge Police nabbed Muhammad Naseer and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and same police recovered 01 pistol from Kamal Khan.

While, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol from Muhammad Waqas.

Following operation, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol from Muhammad Shafqat.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police team and said that strict action will be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.