A broken deal

Recently, Russia launched air strikes in south Ukraine, damaging 40,000 tons of wheat as a result. This news comes after the withdrawal of Russia from the Black Sea Grain Initiative which aims to smoothly allow the exports of wheat, maize, and fertilisers to developed and underdeveloped countries. The exit of Russia from this agreement will again sour the food prices in the international market, and have a severe impact on food security in most countries.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict is now a year old. Almost one and a half years have passed, but the conflict has yet to be resolved. The brunt of this conflict is borne by almost every country in one form or another. It has further resulted in a plethora of problems for the world, ranging from the rise in the prices of crude products to the shortage of grain and fertilisers.

After the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the US lead western camp imposed heavy sanctions on Russia to halt it from selling petroleum products in the international market. Consequently, the prices of crude oil went up in the international market and touched the mark of $140 per barrel, and countries were forced to pay additional amounts. Similarly, exports from Russia of grain were ceased due to the sanctions. It is pertinent to mention that these sanctions were not imposed on the food products but on Russian removal from the Society of Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) and on the cargos used for transportation badly impacted the Russian grain exports.

Moreover, Ukraine has also become a victim of Russian aggression in terms of grain exports. Arguably, Ukraine was deemed as the food basket of the world due to its significant contribution to wheat exports all over the world. The statistics for 2022–23 ranked Ukraine as the fifth-highest exporter of wheat worldwide. Unfortunately, Russia’s air superiority over the Black Sea allows no one, particularly Ukraine, to export the wheat. Russia openly warned the countries and barred them from sending ships into the region; otherwise, it would have to consider this as help to Ukraine and an act against Russia.

Last year, in July 2022, the deal was brokered with the help of Turkey and the United Nations under the name of the Black Sea grain deal between Russia and Ukraine. According to this deal, both countries agreed to not target shipments of wheat and agreed to allow wheat exports mainly from Ukraine to other parts of the world through the Black Sea via the Strait of Bosporus.

Intriguingly, over 33 million tons of wheat were exported under this deal. The destinations of Ukrainian grain are mostly underdeveloped countries. Moreover, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation, the skyrocketed prices of food tempered, and a 20% decline was witnessed in the prices of world food mainly due to this deal.

The deal was recently broken by Russia on the pretext that it only benefits wheat exports from Ukraine, and Russia urged the international community to remove the sanctions imposed on itself so that Russia could also capitalise on the Black Sea grain imitative.

As a result of the broken deal, underdeveloped countries like Pakistan will feel its ramifications. Pakistan has already confronted the shortage of wheat in order to meet domestic demand. The total demand for wheat consumption in Pakistan is almost 29 million tons. Pakistan is producing 24.4 million tons, with a clear shortage in domestic demand. Intriguingly, during the visit of Ukraine Foreign Minister Dymtro Kuleba to Pakistan, both Pakistan and Ukraine Foreign Ministers urged Russia to restore the Black Sea Grain deal.

In a nutshell, the black sea grain deal raised the hope for a truce between Russia and Ukraine. Most of the countries see this as an opportunity for world peace and a sign of relief for the people in food prices. The unilateral withdrawal of Russia from the deal disappointed many countries. The international community must work to revive the broken deal.