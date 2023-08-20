Attock police arrest 3 bike-lifters

ATTOCK - Attock City Police have arrested three bike lifters and recovered 21 stolen bikes from their possession. Those arrested include Sohail Ahmad and Usman residents of People’s Colony and Umair resident of Mehria Town. Same police arrested Hamayun s/o Waheed Ahmad for allegedly giving life threats to his parents. On the other hand, Asad Ali r/o Fatehjang was shot dead by unknown assailants near Fatehjang chowk. An ambulance of Rescue 1122 shifted his dead body to THQ Hospital Fatehjang. Meanwhile, Injra police have arrested Muhammad Naveed Baluch r/o Alamabad and recovered three rifles and one pistol (all unlicensed), 80 rounds, five magazines, 1.2 kg hashish and 0.8 kg heroin from his possession. Cases have been registered against all of them and have been sent behind the bars.