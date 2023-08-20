Balochistan caretaker govt to ensure free, transparent elections, says Domki

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Dom­ki here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the law and order situation in the province. Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Inspector Gen­eral (IG) Police, DIG Frontier Corps, DG Levies, officials of law enforcement agencies and other relevant officials participated in the meeting. The Commission­ers and Regional Police Officers participated in the meeting through a video link. Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Po­lice briefed the meeting on the overall law and order situation in the province. The meeting was also briefed regarding the security challenges and perfor­mance of law enforcement agen­cies. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Mardan Domki said that conducting fair and transparent elections in a peaceful environ­ment is the prime responsibility of the caretaker governments. “As per the constitutional re­quirements, caretaker govern­ments have been established in the capital and provinces”, he added. He said the interim setup would ensure the estab­lishment of a peaceful and con­ducive environment for holding general elections, according to their mandate. The chief min­ister said the law enforcement agencies should play a proactive role to maintain peace and secu­rity for holding the elections be­sides dealing with security chal­lenges. The caretaker CM said that they would ensure merit in the administrative affairs of security institutions and would not allow any unnecessary pres­sure. Ali Mardan Domki said an effective system of coordination and exchange of information among law enforcement agen­cies should be established. He directed that the prison reforms process should be expedited to finalize the work at the earli­est. The caretaker chief min­ister said the Police and Lev­ies should take measures and evaluate their effectiveness in maintaining peace and security in the province to improve law and order to ensure that citi­zens feel safe and secure. The people of Balochistan are pa­triotic and respect their insti­tutions while there is need to further strengthen the trust be­tween the public and the law en­forcement agencies, he said and added that the law enforcement agencies had given supreme sacrifices to restore peace and stability in the province. There has been significant improve­ment in the professionalism and efficiency of the police and lev­ies and their needs will be ful­filled by giving full patronage, he added.