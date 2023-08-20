Battling Drug Abuse

Around 40 drug addicts, some of them HIV positive, recently escaped from the Roshan Ghar Rehabilitation Centre in Raiwind. This alarming incident sheds light on two critical issues: the widespread use of narcotics leading to health epidemics, and the lack of care shown towards addicts both by society and rehabilitation centers.

The escape of these addicts is a wake-up call to the widespread use of narcotics and its consequences. The addicts in question were using a wide range of substances, which indicates the urgent need for greater awareness and preventive measures to curb drug abuse. The fact that some of these addicts were HIV positive only exacerbates the threat they pose to the general public.

It is crucial to remember that addiction is not solely a physical affliction but also a mental battle. Regardless of whether the addicts were aggressive, as claimed by the facility, or mistreated by the staff, the key issue remains that they should be treated with patience and empathy during their recovery journey. Medical practitioners and staff at such centers should receive comprehensive training on handling addicts, acknowledging the complexity of addiction and its impact on individuals.

Rehabilitation centers play a pivotal role in helping addicts recover and reintegrate into society. With proper care and support, most addicts can turn their lives around and become productive members of society. However, incidents like this only perpetuate the cycle of addiction, pushing individuals further into their old habits. It is essential for rehabilitation centers and society as a whole to provide the necessary help and resources for addicts to reclaim control of their lives.

It is crucial for authorities to ensure that rehabilitation centers are properly managed, with trained staff and adequate security measures. Educating the public on drug abuse is essential to prevent individuals from falling into the trap of addiction in the first place. Furthermore, the arrest and punishment of major drug dealers and suppliers will help dismantle the networks fueling this crisis. Let us not further stigmatise or neglect those struggling, and instead offer them the understanding and assistance they deserve to overcome this challenge.