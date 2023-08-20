Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Book ‘Nelson Mandela on Kashmir’ launched in South Africa

Agencies
August 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

RIVONIA-The launching ceremony of the book “Nelson Mandela on Kashmir” written by Salman Khan, the Chairman of Kashmiri Action Group based in South Africa, was held on Saturday in Rivonia, South Africa. The book covered the causes and consequences of the occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and the Kashmiris’ demand for the right to self-determination. This research-based book is a must-read for anyone who wants to have a balanced view of the Kashmir dispute. This book accurately portrays the Kashmir conflict from an African perspective. The event was held at the ” Lilies Leaf Museum” in Rivonia, South Africa, in which important local personalities from various walks of life, apart from Kashmiris and Pakistanis living in South Africa, participated. The event was broadcasted on all social media platforms in the United Kingdom and in Pakistan. Salman Khan on the occasion speaking to the media said that the Modi-led Indian regime was using every cheap tactic to suppress the ongoing Kashmir freedom movement. He said that on August 5, 2019, the Modi regime repealed the Kashmiris’ special status and imposed a military siege in the territory to change the Muslim-majority status of Jammu and Kashmir into a minority. He told the media that Indian troops were killing innocent Kashmiris on a daily basis in the occupied territory. and urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to help stop Indian brutalities in Kashmir and settle the long-pending dispute according to the resolutions of the world body and aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Salman Khan further said that Kashmir was a core issue and without its amicable settlement, peace in the region was impossible.

Prolonged use of earbuds may lead to disabling hearing loss: Expert warns

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023