Sunday, August 20, 2023
Britney on Sam Asghari divorce, says 'I couldn't take the pain anymore'

Britney on Sam Asghari divorce, says ‘I couldn’t take the pain anymore’
News Desk
August 20, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears has spoken for the first time since her husband Sam Asghari announced their split, saying she “couldn’t take the pain anymore”. Asghari, 29, cited “irreconcilable differences” in a divorce petition filed in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He asks that spousal support and payment of legal fees be paid by Ms Spears, the documents state. Ms Spears, 41, said she was “a little shocked” that her six-year relationship with Mr Asghari had come to an end. Discussing their breakup in an Instagram post, the singer wrote: “I’m not here to explain why because it’s honestly nobody’s business.” “I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that,” she added.

News Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

