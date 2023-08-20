Call to include educationist in KP interim cabinet

PESHAWAR - People from various walks of life have urged authorities to include the edu­cationist and retired District Educa­tion Officer, Muhammad Saleem, in the current caretaker provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, entrusting him with the Ministry of Education.

Saleem holds master’s degrees in Urdu and Pashto, and he boasts a 35-year service tenure within the educa­tion sector of the province. Throughout his service, he exhibited unwavering dedication and integrity in his role.

Previously, he held positions as the District Education Officer in Peshawar and Nowshera and also served on the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. Post-retirement, he collab­orated with the British Council, where he delivered lectures on a variety of topics. These various accomplishments underline his extensive experience and profound commitment to education, making him a strong contender for a role in the interim cabinet.