Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the Akbar Chowk Flyovers project in Lahore and reviewed progress of construction activities.

Director General Lahore Development Authority briefed the caretaker Chief Minister about the project.

Speaking on the occasion, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the concerned to construct model road from College Road to Akbar Chowk. He also instructed for construction and restoration of Janat Chowk Park Town Ship.