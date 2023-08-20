Cars’ sale drops 64.3pc in July

ISLAMABAD-The sale of cars during the first month of the current financial year 2023-24 has dropped by 64.32 percent as compared to the same month of last year, recent data released by Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed.

According to the data, as many as 3,702 cars were sold during the month under review as opposed to 10,378 units in the same month of last year. The breakup figures showed that 208 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during the corresponding month of the year 2023-24 as compared to the sale of 2,408 units last year.

Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales also decreased by 38.46 percent as sales went down to 1,067 units from 1,734 units in July of the previous year. Suzuki Swift’s sales also decreased by 22.42 percent as its sale went down to 249 units from 321 units last year. Sale of Suzuki Cultus declined to 177 units during the first month of the current year, whereas during the same month last year, the sale was recorded at 661 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 245 units from 282 units last year. Suzuki Alto’s sales also witnessed a sharp decline of 68.81 percent from 4,618 units to 1,440 units during the current year, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan decreased to 146 units as opposed to sales of 353 units in the same month of last year.

MOTORBIKES, THREE WHEELERS’

SALE DROPS 23.75PC IN JULY

The sale of motorbikes and three-wheelers in the country has witnessed a decrease of 23.75 per cent during the first month of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to sales of the corresponding month of the last year. During the month under review, as many as 73,588 motorbikes and three-wheelers were sold against the sale of 96,521 units in July (2022-23), according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA).

The sale of Honda motorcycles dipped by 22.54 per cent from 80,067 units to 62,012 units whereas the sale of Suzuki motorcycles witnessed a decrease of 72.75 per cent from 3,512 units to 957 units during the month under review. Similarly, the sale of Yamaha motorbikes also went down from 1,261 units to 675 units witnessing a decline of 46.47 per cent while the sale of Road Prince motorbikes witnessed a sharp decline of 61.86 per cent from 2,932 units to 1,118 units.

The sales of United Auto motorcycles witnessed a nominal decline of 0.11 per cent from 7,666 units to 7,657 units. Meanwhile, the sale of United Auto three-wheelers dipped from 103 units to 43 units while the sale of Qingqi three-wheelers however witnessed an increase of 18.62 percent from 306 units to 363 units. The sale of Sazgar three-wheelers has also shown an increase of 193.82 per cent from 259 units to 761 units, the data revealed.

