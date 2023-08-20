CM Naqvi observes inaugural ceremony of expansion block at Children’s Hospital

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi oversaw the inauguration of the Emergency Expansion Block and Shelter at Children’s Hospital on Saturday. The event was graced by young patients Maah Noor and nine-year-old Muhammad Qamar Javed, who despite their thalassemia affliction, symbolically inaugurat­ed the project by cutting the ceremonial ribbon. The formal inauguration of the Children’s Hospital Shelter was conducted by pharmacist Dr. Aqeela Iqbal. Notably, the Emer­gency Expansion Project at the Children’s Hospi­tal was a collaborative effort involving Islamic Aid Paki­stan. The extensive Children’s Hos­pital Emergency Expansion Project is designed to accommodate a to­tal of 200 beds, providing critical healthcare services to the region. The initial phase of the expansion has established a fully functional ward with 38 beds. During his visit, Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi meticulously inspected various hospital facilities including the ORS room, isolation wards, and radiol­ogy departments. He also took time to assess specially designed facili­ties, such as the accessible toilets for children with special needs. Im­pressed by the construction stan­dards of the Children’s Hospital Emergency Expansion Block, the Chief Minister also personally ex­amined the residential rooms. He engaged with resident parents, dis­cussing the range of facilities avail­able to them. Given the prominence of patients from Afghanistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, many of the parents were residing within the hospital’s accom­modations. Noteworthy individuals under treat­ment included children from Afghanistan such as Mohammad Naseer, Aamir Hussain, Saraj from Lucky Marwat, and Saifullah from Batgram. Their parents praised the exceptional quality of treat­ment provided at Punjab’s Chil­dren’s Hospital. The Chief Minister engaged in detailed discussions with parents about the quality of accommodation and food facili­ties, demonstrating his dedica­tion to their welfare. Additionally, Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi visited the under-construction site of the Children’s University proj­ect located behind the hospital. He was informed that the University’s completion is anticipated by 2025, with a four-story building set to ca­ter to educational needs.