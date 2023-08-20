DC orders crackdown against smuggled, prohibited medicines

MULTAN - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Omer Jahangir on Saturday directed the drug inspec­tors to launch a compre­hensive crackdown against sale of smuggled and pro­hibited medicines in the district. Presiding over a meeting of District Drugs Control Board here, the deputy commissioner said that smuggled and prohib­ited medicines posing life threat. He said that casual­ties causing by using such medicines can be controlled through preventiving sale of these medicines. He di­rected drug inspectors to launch a comprehensive crackdown against medi­cal stores and medicine manufacturing companies involved in supplying these prohibited drugs. He also ordered stern action against medical stores involved in selling expired medicines and selling injections to drug addicted persons.