DECs urged to coordinate DCs for carrying out delimitation exercise

KARACHI-The provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has directed all District Election Commissioners (DECs) to coordinate with the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the local administration for carrying out delimitation exercise as per the decision of the Chief Election Commissioner.

In a letter addressed to all district Election Commissioners, they had been directed to coordinate with local administration for the provision of all necessary documents such as maps, and descriptions, of Census Blocks as per the 7th population and Housing Census 2023 so that delimitation exercise could be carried out accordingly. They were also directed to collect relevant documents from district and local administration and wait for further directions from the office, the letter stated. The delimitation exercise is expected to be completed by the end of the year.