Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DECs urged to coordinate DCs for carrying out delimitation exercise

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The provincial Election Commissioner Sindh has directed all District Election Commissioners (DECs) to coordinate with the respective Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and the local administration for carrying out delimitation exercise as per the decision of the Chief Election Commissioner.
In a letter addressed to all district Election Commissioners, they had been directed to coordinate with local administration for the provision of all necessary documents such as maps, and descriptions, of Census Blocks as per the 7th population and Housing Census 2023 so that delimitation exercise could be carried out accordingly. They were also directed to collect relevant documents from district and local administration and wait for further directions from the office, the letter stated. The delimitation exercise is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023