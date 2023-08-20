Demi Lovato’s rock version of chartbuster ‘Confident’ is out now

Sunday, August 20, 2023
LONDON - Demi Lovato has never sounded more assured in Confident. On September 15, through Island Records, the 30-year-old singer will release her album REVAMPED, which gives 10 of their biggest songs to date a rock twist. They released the dark, fresh cut of their hit song Confident on Friday. The beloved track debuted at the top of the Dance Club Songs Chart when it first featured on their 2015 album of the same name. It has since earned a 4x Platinum certification. The recording artist, who uses the pronouns she/her and they/them, displays a confident, brash demeanour in the new rendition. With fresh production by Warren “Oak” Felder, Keith “Ten4” Sorrells, and Alex Nice and percussion that sounds more aggressive than ever, their vocals soar above the song. They demonstrate that there’s absolutely nothing “wrong with being confident” as the hitmaker performs a vocal run after singing, “So you say I’m complicated / But you’ve had me underrated,” in the song’s bridge.

