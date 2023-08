LAHORE - Governor Pun­jab has appointed Prof Dr Mub­sher Munwar Khan as Dean Faculty of Commerce Punjab University for a period of three years. He is performing his du­ties as a professor in PU Hailey College of Commerce. Earlier, he has worked as Principal in PU Hailey College of Commerce and Hailey College of Banking & Finance. He was appointed as Dean of Commerce from 2018 to 2021 and has also been a mem­ber of Syndicate at PU.