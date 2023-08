LAHORE - The Emergency Services Department (ESD) responded to 1165 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs, 07 people died, whereas 1201 were injured. Out of these, 590 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 611 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Res­cue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.