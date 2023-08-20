Expressing Solidarity

The tragic Jaranwala incident in Faisalabad has sparked immense outrage across the country with members of the government, judiciary and religious clerics condemning the unprovoked violence and destruction. All have expressed the dire need for accountability, tolerance and inter-faith harmony in Pakistan. Witnessing prominent figures of society take a stand, in whatever way or form they choose to, is reassuring. At the same time however, reports of two Christian men being arrested for allegedly violating Islamic principles dim the hope that this incident might prove to be the catalyst of change.

On August 16, locals torched at least 19 churches and 86 homes within a Christian community in the Jaranwala tehsil. Horrific images of the injured people, demolished homes and churches set ablaze spread all across the media, garnering immense backlash immediately. Thankfully, the demand for justice remained strong and applied enough pressure for the police to launch an investigation which has resulted in the arrest of 145 miscreants and 1470 others who have been booked as prime suspects. Just the sheer volume of aggressors in question should be evidence of the fact that people in Pakistan lack the ability to accept and respect differences.

In an attempt to support the affected community and set an example, Justice Qazi Faez Isa paid a visit to the site of the incident and reiterated that the Muslim community must, and will, come together to protect and fight for minorities. He further regurgitated Islamic teachings of promoting peace and harmony amongst all, especially those who have a different set of beliefs and values. This sentiment was further supported by the PUC who denounced the incident and termed August 16 to be a national ‘Condemnation Day’. In the same spirit, Khalil George fortified the caretaker government’s commitment towards protecting minorities, starting with holding those responsible for causing this incident. Such words express solidarity and can not only bring about some change in society, but can offer support to the victims of violence all the while at least stirring up discourse surrounding intolerance on a national scale. The entire political and religious community must come together for a unified stance so that the masses can be brought on board as well.

Unfortunately, the struggles of the Christian community are not over; neither will they simmer down in the long-term. Just a day after, two Christian brothers were arrested for allegedly carrying out an un-Islamic activity. In the face of such reports, and those that are yet to come, we need to show the same kind of support that we are showcasing right now to eventually weave out religious intolerance.