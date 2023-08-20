Female ASPs to perform duties in Jaranwala: IG

FAISALABAD - Inspector General (IG) Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar visited Jaranwala on the second consecutive day here on Saturday to ensure peace and se­curity in Christian localities. He along with the woman ASPs went to the af­fected churches and also shared food with the Christian community.

Talking to media persons, he said the government had started measures for the early rehabilitation of affectees and their houses and churches would be restored very soon. He said that female ASPs would perform duties in Jaranwala till complete rehabilitation of the affectees. The female police of­ficers include ASPs Sundas, Sabira, Rizwana, Zainab and Shazia.

The IG said that ASPs from all provinces of Pakistan had met with women of the Christian community to express solidarity with them. The women ASPs would remain in regular contact with Christian women to cre­ate a sense of security among them, he added. He also visited the affected houses while the ASPs met with af­fected women in Christian localities and Daanish School Relief Camp. They assured them of the provision of complete security and protection. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Faisala­bad Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, DIG IT Ahsan Younus, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, City Police Officer (CPO) Us­man Akram Gondal, SSP Operations and others were also present.