Sunday, August 20, 2023
Flood level declining at Kotri Barrage

STAFF REPORT
August 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The flood level at Kotri Barrage, the last engineering structure on the Indus River before the Arabian Sea, has been constantly declining. According to the irrigation authorities, a low flood of 168,020 cusecs was recorded upstream of the barrage on Saturday. Meanwhile, 127,815 cusecs of water was being released downstream and the remaining quantum was discharged in the barrage’s 4 canals including KB Feeder, Phuleli, Pinyari and Akram canals. The barrage received a peak of 258,153 cusecs of water, which amounted to low flood, on August 9 while 220,908 cusecs were released downstream on the same day.

STAFF REPORT

