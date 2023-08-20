Girl killed, boy injured in road accident

FAISALABAD - A girl was killed while a teenager boy sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 18-year-old Hasnain Za­far of Mohallah Ghazi Abad, along with a girl Bareera Javaid (29), was going on a motorcycle when a speed­ing van hit the two-wheeler on Canal Express Way near Giddariwala old bridge. As a result, Bareera Javaid re­ceived serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted mo­torcyclist Hasnain Zafar to Allied Hospital in a critical condition, he added.