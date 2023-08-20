Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Girl killed, boy injured in road accident

Staff Reporter
August 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -   A girl was killed while a teenager boy sustained multiple injuries in a road traffic accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station. A Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that 18-year-old Hasnain Za­far of Mohallah Ghazi Abad, along with a girl Bareera Javaid (29), was going on a motorcycle when a speed­ing van hit the two-wheeler on Canal Express Way near Giddariwala old bridge. As a result, Bareera Javaid re­ceived serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue-1122 shifted mo­torcyclist Hasnain Zafar to Allied Hospital in a critical condition, he added. 

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023