Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gold rate up by Rs1,500 per tola

Gold rate up by Rs1,500 per tola
APP
August 20, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD -The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,500 and was sold at Rs 226,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 225,300 on the previous day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs 194,444 from Rs193,158 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 178,240 from Rs 177,063, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 50 to Rs 2,800 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs 42.86 to Rs 2,400.54. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,889 from $1,894, the association reported.

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023