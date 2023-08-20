Sunday, August 20, 2023
Hazrat Bahaudin Zakaria Multani Urs to start from Aug 23

Our Staff Reporter
August 20, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  Three days celebrations of 784th Urs Hazrat Bahauddin Zakaria Multani will start from August 23. There would be a public holiday across the district on last day of Urs (Friday). The district admin­istration has started the arrange­ments for the Urs under the di­rections of DC Umer Jehangir. DC said that exemplary arrangements would be ensured for the devo­tees. He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the district departments held at his office office here on Saturday. CPO Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abida Fareed also partici­pated in the meeting. Deputy Com­missioner Umar Jahangir, directed Auqaf department to make ideal arrangements regarding lighting and accommodation of devotees at Fort Qasim Bagh during Urs. 

He said that district administra­tion would utilize all resources for the hospitality of the devotees come from Sindh while special shuttle service will also be plied for the convenience of devotees. On this occasion, the representa­tives of the district offices also gave detailed briefing.

Our Staff Reporter

