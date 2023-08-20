Sunday, August 20, 2023
Hyderabad District Election Commissioner transferred

OUR STAFF REPORT
August 20, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-District Election Commissioner (DEC) of Hyderabad Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, who supervised the local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), has been transferred to Shaheed Benazirabad district. According to a notification issued on Saturday, Majeedano would be replaced by the DEC Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar. Both officers are expected to assume charge of their respective offices on August 21. The transfer has preceded the scheduled delimitation exercise for creating new constituencies for the national and provincial assemblies in Hyderabad.

OUR STAFF REPORT

