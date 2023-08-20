Imaan Mazari arrested in Islamabad

Human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari was arrested from her residence in Islamabad during the wee hours of Sunday morning by capital police.

In a statement, the Islamabad police spokesperson said that the authorities wanted both of them as part of ongoing investigations.

“All actions will be executed according to the law,” said a police spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that only the police departments’ statements about the arrest should be considered correct.

Meanwhile, her mother and former federal minister Dr Shireen Mazari has claimed that policewomen “in plain clothes” had broken into their residence and taken her daughter away.

Mazari claimed the authorities also took away their security cameras, Imaan’s laptop and cellphone.

Moreover, fMember National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir was also arrested from Islamabad.

It may also be noted here that the arrests come only a day after PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was taken into custody in the cypher leak case under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.