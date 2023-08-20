Iranian director sentenced to prison over Cannes Film Festival screening

TEHRAN-Famed Iranian director Saeed Roustaee has been sentenced to six months in prison, according to local reports, after presenting his most-recent film at the Cannes International Film Festival last year. Roustaee screened the film “Leila’s Brothers,” a movie about a family in Tehran trying to make ends meet, in competition for the Palme d’Or, the highest prize awarded at Cannes. (The trophy was awarded to Ruben Ostlund’s satire “Triangle of Sadness.) Roustaee and “Leila’s Brother” producer Javad Noruzbegi were sentenced to six months for airing the film and “contributing to the opposition’s propaganda against the Islamic regime,” according to Iranian media. The two will each serve about nine days in prison, with the remainder of their sentences suspended over five years, according to the AFP. They will also not be allowed to make movies during this period. CNN has reached out to the Iranian Foreign Ministry for comment but has not received a response. How female photographers are making their voices heard in Iran. News of the sentence has received criticism internationally, most notably from American director Martin Scorsese, who shared a petition to help Roustaee started by his daughter, Francesca Scorsese. “Please sign and share this petition seeking justice… so he can continue to be a force of good in the world,” both the petition and an Instagram post shared by Scorsese read.