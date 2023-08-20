Jaranwala tragedy: Punjab IG says 160 accused have so far been arrested

The Punjab police chief on Sunday said they had so far arrested 160 accused out of a 170 listed for their involvement in the Jaranwala arson incidents, promising that no one would be pardoned.

He said the police would continue with conducting raids until all the persons mentioned the list were arrested. Videos, geo fencing, reports provided by intelligence agencies and the Nadra data were being employed to identify and capture the accused, IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwer said.

According to Dr Usman, a total of 6,500 police personnel are currently deployed in Jaranwala and female ASPs (assistant superintendents of police) will perform duties in the city till the completion of damaged houses. These female officers are providing security to the women and girls belonging to the Christian community.

Dr Usman said high-ranking police officers had been monitoring the situation and he himself was visiting the area, adding that the restoration work at the torched or damaged churches would soon start.

The protesters enraged over an alleged blasphemy incident had torched four churches, dozens of houses and vehicles besides other assets of the Christian community in the Christian Colony and Essa Nagar localities of Jaranwala earlier this week.