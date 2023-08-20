JI lambasts PPP govt performance during ongoing years

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has strongly lambasted the last Pakistan People Party government in Sindh over demise of 68 innocent people, including women and children, in Karachi due to open gutters during the ongoing year. He expressed these views at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters — while commenting over the media reports, pertaining to statistics suggesting 68 Karachiites, including women and children, have lost their lives during the ongoing year. He said that the installed mayor himself enjoyed the perks of being the administrator Karachi as well as special assistant to chief minister and spokesperson of the previous government in Sindh. The installed mayor cant shift the burden of responsibility to anyone else, he will have to respond to the question of responsibility of the prevailing mayhem in the backdrop of the fact that the PPP ruled over the province for 15 long years. The JI leader further said that the installed mayor used the pretext of hosting ceremony for distribution of caps for open gutters in order to have lime light and even then the caps were not distributed. Such type of childish behavior for the sake of media attention is unbearable for Karachi and Karachiites, he said.