KP Chief Khateeb condemns Jaranwala incident

PESHAWAR - The Chief Khateeb of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Muham­mad Tayyab Quraishi, has stated that attacking mi­norities is an un-Islamic act of violence. He strong­ly condemned the recent attacks on churches and the homes of Christian brethren in the Jaranwala area of Faisalabad district in Punjab. Chief Khateeb called upon the Pakistani government to ensure the secu­rity and protection of all religious sects and minori­ties. He emphasized that places of worship, such as churches, temples, and gurdwaras, are equally sa­cred, akin to mosques.

Chief Khateeb expressed his intention to visit Saint John Church in Peshawar, accompanied by leaders from various Muslim sects, to stand in solidarity. During the visit, he plans to meet with the Bishop of Peshawar, Peter Sarfaraz Humphrey.

Chief Khateeb and religious leaders from both sides will address a press conference in the vicinity of Saint John’s Church next Monday to express Islamic teach­ings about the safety of minorities within an Islam­ic State.