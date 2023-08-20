Sunday, August 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Premier League 

Agencies
August 20, 2023
Sports

LONDON - Virgil van Dijk-led Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 in their Premier League clash at An­field on Saturday. Despite tak­ing an early lead in just the third minute, Bournemouth fell short in front of coun­terattacks from the Reds. The Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were shocked by Bournemouth in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold lost pos­session in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front. Fol­lowing the dismal start, Liv­erpool grew into the contest and Luis Diaz got the break­through with an acrobatic volley in the 28th minute. Mohammad Salah then ham­mered home a follow-up shot after his spot-kick was saved to make it 2-1 in the 36th.

Tags:

Agencies

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1692411294.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023