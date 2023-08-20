Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Premier League 

LONDON - Virgil van Dijk-led Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 in their Premier League clash at An­field on Saturday. Despite tak­ing an early lead in just the third minute, Bournemouth fell short in front of coun­terattacks from the Reds. The Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were shocked by Bournemouth in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold lost pos­session in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front. Fol­lowing the dismal start, Liv­erpool grew into the contest and Luis Diaz got the break­through with an acrobatic volley in the 28th minute. Mohammad Salah then ham­mered home a follow-up shot after his spot-kick was saved to make it 2-1 in the 36th.