Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 in Premier League 

LONDON - Virgil van Dijk-led Liverpool beat Bournemouth 3-1 in their Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. Despite taking an early lead in just the third minute, Bournemouth fell short in front of counterattacks from the Reds. The Reds, who drew 1-1 at Chelsea in their opener, were shocked by Bournemouth in the third minute when Trent Alexander-Arnold lost possession in a dangerous area before Semenyo fired the south-coast club in front. Following the dismal start, Liverpool grew into the contest and Luis Diaz got the breakthrough with an acrobatic volley in the 28th minute. Mohammad Salah then hammered home a follow-up shot after his spot-kick was saved to make it 2-1 in the 36th.