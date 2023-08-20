Sunday, August 20, 2023
Man murders mother in Gujar Khan

Israr Ahmad
August 20, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

Rawalpindi-A man killed his mother while she was working in a filed in Aara Qazian of Gujar Khan, informed sources on Saturday. Police reached at crime scene and shifted the body of woman to hospital for autopsy. The suspected killer identified as Nazabat surrendered before police after committing henious crime, they said.  According to sources, the accused had cut throat of his mother with a sharp knife and then threw acid on her face. The killer surrendered before police, sources said adding that the police rushed to the scene and moved the body to hospital for post-mortem. Meanwhile, a murder case was registered against the accused while further investigation was on.

Israr Ahmad

