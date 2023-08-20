Sunday, August 20, 2023
Minister emphasizes quality medical research

Staff Reporter
August 20, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Pun­jab Health Minister Dr. Javed Akram has emphasized the significance of quality research in government medical institu­tions in the province. During the inauguration of the modern re­search center at Indus Hospital Jubilee Town here on Saturday, he expressed his enthusiasm for the establishment of this center. Dr. Akram stressed that modern medical research was essential to safeguard Pakistani citizens from hazardous diseases. He highlighted the Indus Hospi­tal’s role in delivering improved medical services to patients and noted the global trend of utiliz­ing modern research to combat perilous illnesses.

