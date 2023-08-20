Minister stresses provision of necessary facilities in govt hospitals in Punjab

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health­care Dr Jamal Nasir has asked for attendance record of consultant doctors working at tehsil headquar­ters hospitals in Lahore district saying that there was no room in the health department for those who shirk their work and escape from duties. On the directions by the Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Dr Jamal Nasir undertook a surprise visit to four tehsil headquarters hospitals in the provincial me­tropolis on Saturday. He inspected THQ hospitals at Samanabad, Sodiwal, Ghaziabad and Mian Mir. CEO District Health Authority Dr Faisal Malik and District Manager PHFMC Shahid Nadeem were also present at this occasion.He announced to visit THQs in La­hore regularly. The minister said that there would be no compromise and zero tolerance with regard to treatment of patients and provision of necessary facilities to them in government hospitals in Punjab. He said that in line with the vision of Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi, the whole government machinery was working to improve the health facilities in the government hospitals of Punjab. Dr Jamal Nasir also inspected the emergency, indoor wards, laboratories, pharmacy, ultrasound and other departments in THQ hospitals of Lahore. He inquired about the health of patients under treatment at these hospitals, listened to their problems and ordered for immediate redress of their grievances. The minister also visited Dengue counters at these hospitals. He directed for further improving quality control of laboratories in THQ hospitals besides ensuring the supply of medicines according to the needs of the patients. He directed for increasing the number of staff at slip issuance counters instead of making the patients to wait for a long time for getting a slip.

WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY OBSERVED

Like other parts of the world “the World Humani­tarian Day” was observed on Saturday across the country. Established by the UN in 2009, this day commemorates the anniversary of the bombing of the United Nations headquarters in Iraq. In which, 22 people lost their lives, including the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights. The day pays trib­ute to the thousands of humanitarian workers who gave their lives and suffered injuries in the course of their work. This is the day to honor all those work­ers who continue their service to provide support and protection to people in need. On 19 August, people come together to honour humanitarians around the world who strive to meet ever-growing global needs. No matter the danger or the hardship, humanitarians venture deep into disaster-stricken regions and on the front lines of conflict, strive to save and protect people in need.