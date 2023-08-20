Ministry of Commerce organises Pakistan Mango Festival in China

KARACHI-Ministry of Commerce through Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised Pakistan Mango Festival at the China Eurasia Commodity and Trade Expo-2023 on 17th August 2023 in Urumqi, China. The Festival was jointly inaugurated by Governor of Xinjiang, Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan and Professor Ahsan Iqbal, former Federal Minister. At the Festival, the Pakistani growers introduced a new variety of white Chaunsa at the Pakistan Pavilion.

Senator Mahmood-ul-Hassan shared with the audience that the “Mango diplomacy” has played a historical role in developing Pakistan-China relationship as during the 1960s Pakistan’s foreign minister presented mangoes to Chairman Mao Zedong. He explained that the Pakistani mangoes are unique in their taste and aroma and are famous for their sweetness. He mentioned that Pakistan has introduced these mangoes to China after COVID-19 pandemic. He added that Pakistan is the 6th largest producer and 4th largest exporter of mangoes in the world. He invited Chinese experts and investment into food processing industry of Pakistan.

Professor Ahsan Iqbal, former Federal Minister, lauded the efforts of the organizers for hosting the Festival which lent an opportunity to Pakistan to exhibit Pakistani mangoes. He further expressed the importance of CPEC under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. He added that the CPEC has transformed Pakistan’s economy by providing the much-needed infrastructure and energy projects at the time when Pakistan needed them the most. He said that the 10th anniversary of CPEC is a hallmark occasion and this decade has laid foundation of the 2nd phase of high quality development of CPEC. Pakistani mango experts explained the characteristics of White Chaunsa and presented a special platter and “Mango Lassi” to the Governor and other senior officials. The Festival was attended by a large number of local and other international businessmen.