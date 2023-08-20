Multan Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in health sector

MULTAN - In a resolute move aimed at bolstering the health sector, Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak announced the initiation of stringent monitoring procedures within the health division, following directives from the Punjab government. This proactive measure seeks to ensure enhanced oversight and optimal service delivery. During an unanticipated visit to Nishtar Hospital units 1 and 2, including the emergency ward, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak conducted an exhaustive assessment of medical amenities and medication availability for patients. Joining him on this occasion were Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Ahmad Rana and MS Dr. Rao Amjad, who presented a comprehensive briefing on the existing medical provisions. Commissioner Engineer Aamir Khattak emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab unequivocally stressed the imperative of maintaining a smooth supply of medicines and upholding sanitary conditions. This emphasis stems from the Chief Minister’s dedicated focus on ameliorating the health sector.