Multan Commissioner for tight monitoring of facilities in health sector

MULTAN - In a resolute move aimed at bol­stering the health sector, Com­missioner Engineer Aamir Khat­tak announced the initiation of stringent monitoring procedures within the health division, follow­ing directives from the Punjab government. This proactive mea­sure seeks to ensure enhanced oversight and optimal service delivery. During an unanticipated visit to Nishtar Hospital units 1 and 2, including the emergency ward, Commissioner Engineer Amir Khattak conducted an ex­haustive assessment of medical amenities and medication avail­ability for patients. Joining him on this occasion were Vice Chan­cellor Dr. Altaf Ahmad Rana and MS Dr. Rao Amjad, who presented a comprehensive briefing on the existing medical provisions. Com­missioner Engineer Aamir Khat­tak emphasized that the Chief Minister of Punjab unequivocally stressed the imperative of main­taining a smooth supply of medi­cines and upholding sanitary conditions. This emphasis stems from the Chief Minister’s dedi­cated focus on ameliorating the health sector.