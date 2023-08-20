Naqvi visits PIC, directs to expedite bypass operations

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi vis­ited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to assess the medical facilities. During his visit, he examined the hospital’s wards and private rooms and ad­dressed the need for more surgeons to reduce the backlog of bypass op­erations.

Mohsin Naqvi ap­proved a plan to upgrade the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, starting with the emergency ward on the ground floor. He em­phasised the use of ex­isting resources for im­provements rather than new constructions. The Chief Minister praised the hospital’s efforts in ensuring infection-free operation theatres and interacted with patients, expressing his wishes for their recovery. Mohsin Naqvi directed the hos­pital administration to expedite bypass oper­ations and angiogra­phy procedures. He also called for enhancements in waiting areas, private rooms, and ICUs, along with the construction of new wards. A board meeting of the PIC will determine further ac­tions, with the Punjab government committed to providing necessary resources for hospital improvements.

Punjab CM observes inaugural ceremony of expansion block at Children’s Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi over­saw the inauguration of the Emergency Expan­sion Block and Shelter at Children’s Hospital on Saturday.

The event was graced by young patients Maah Noor and nine-year-old Muhammad Qamar Javed, who despite their thalassemia affliction, symbolically inaugurat­ed the project by cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

The formal inaugu­ration of the Children’s Hospital Shelter was con­ducted by pharmacist Dr Aqeela Iqbal. Notably, the Emergency Expansion Project at the Children’s Hospital was a collabo­rative effort involving Is­lamic Aid Pakistan. The extensive Children’s Hos­pital Emergency Expan­sion Project is designed to accommodate a total of 200 beds, providing critical healthcare ser­vices to the region. The initial phase of the ex­pansion has established a fully functional ward with 38 beds.

During his visit, Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi meticulously in­spected various hospi­tal facilities including the ORS room, isolation wards, and radiology de­partments. He also took time to assess specially designed facilities, such as the accessible toilets for children with spe­cial needs. Impressed by the construction stan­dards of the Children’s Hospital Emergency Ex­pansion Block, the Chief Minister also personally examined the residential rooms. He engaged with resident parents, dis­cussing the range of fa­cilities available to them.

Given the prominence of patients from Afghan­istan and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, many of the parents were residing within the hospital’s ac­commodations. Note­worthy individuals un­der treatment included children from Afghani­stan such as Mohammad Naseer, Aamir Hussain, Saraj from Lucky Mar­wat, and Saifullah from Batgram. Their parents praised the exception­al quality of treatment provided at Punjab’s Children’s Hospital.

The Chief Minister en­gaged in detailed dis­cussions with parents about the quality of ac­commodation and food facilities, demonstrating his dedication to their welfare.

Mohsin Naqvi also visited the under-con­struction site of the Children’s University project located behind the hospital. He was in­formed that the Univer­sity’s completion is an­ticipated by 2025.