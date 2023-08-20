Naqvi visits PIC, orders expediting bypass operations

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Punjab Institute of Cardiology to assess the medical facilities. During his visit, he exam­ined the hospital’s wards and private rooms and addressed the need for more surgeons to reduce the backlog of bypass operations. Mohsin Naqvi approved a plan to upgrade the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, starting with the emergency ward on the ground floor. He emphasized the use of exist­ing resources for improvements rather than new constructions. The Chief Minister praised the hos­pital’s efforts in ensuring infection-free operation theatres and interacted with patients, expressing his wishes for their recovery. Mohsin Naqvi direct­ed the hospital administration to expedite bypass operations and angiography procedures. He also called for enhancements in waiting areas, private rooms, and ICUs, along with the construction of new wards. A board meeting of the PIC will deter­mine further actions, with the Punjab government committed to providing necessary resources for hospital improvements. Meanwhile, on the in­structions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the LDA asphalt plant, which has been closed for 5 years, was made functional on Saturday. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the asphalt plant at Shahkam Chowk, Defence Road. He inspected the control room and reviewed the working. He directed to control the smoke of the asphalt plant and ensure the safety of the workers. Briefing the CM, the LDA DG said his organisation would re­pair city roads itself. He said the asphalt plant had been closed since 2018 and was made operative on the special directive of the chief minister.