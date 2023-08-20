Pakistan condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Saturday strongly condemned another provocative and deeply offensive act of desecration of the Holy Quran in The Hague, Netherlands.

In a statement issues on Saturday, the Foreign Office said this delib­erate Islamophobic act has deeply hurt the feel­ings of two billion Mus­lims around the world, and threatened peace­ful coexistence and in­ter-religious harmony.

The Foreign Office while conveying con­cerns to the authorities in the Netherlands has urged them to be mind­ful of the sentiments of Muslims around the world and take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.

It also called on the in­ternational community to raise its voice against Islamophobia and work collectively to promote interfaith harmony.

The Foreign Office said such offensive acts cannot be covered un­der legitimate freedom of expression, opinion and protest as interna­tional law obliges states to prevent and prohib­it deliberate incitement to hatred, discrimination and violence on the basis of religion or belief. The Foreign Office reiterated Pakistan’s belief that free­dom of expression comes with responsibilities on the part of national gov­ernments and the inter­national community to prevent racist, xenopho­bic and Islamophobic acts. It mentioned that this was the spirit behind the res­olution passed by the UN General Assembly last year to mark 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia