Sunday, August 20, 2023
Pakistan face Bangladesh today in 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship 

STAFF REPORT
August 20, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan volleyball team has landed in Urmia, Iran, gearing up for the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Champion­ship 2023. This international sporting event has brought together 18 prominent Asian nations, promising a riveting display of competition and thrilling matches. Prepara­tion for this prestigious tour­nament commenced as the Pakistan National Volleyball Team touched down in Iran on August 11, a full week ahead of the championship’s opening. This early arrival serves to facilitate the team’s acclimatization to the local conditions while also afford­ing them valuable time for vital practice matches – an opportunity to hone their skills and fine-tune strategies in readiness for the upcom­ing challenges. The team em­barked on their preparatory journey with a formidable match against Iran, which recorded a 3-1 set victory, with set scores of 44-42, 23- 25, 19-25, and 16-25. Paki­stan exhibited an impressive performance, particularly in the first two sets, clinching one and narrowly losing the second. For the subsequent two sets, the coach granted substitutes a chance to dem­onstrate their prowess. This showcase of emerging talent not only reflects Pakistan’s promising trajectory but also underscores their potential to wield a significant influ­ence in Asian championship.

