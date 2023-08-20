Pakistan face Bangladesh today in 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship 

LAHORE - Pakistan volleyball team has landed in Urmia, Iran, gearing up for the 22nd Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship 2023. This international sporting event has brought together 18 prominent Asian nations, promising a riveting display of competition and thrilling matches. Preparation for this prestigious tournament commenced as the Pakistan National Volleyball Team touched down in Iran on August 11, a full week ahead of the championship’s opening. This early arrival serves to facilitate the team’s acclimatization to the local conditions while also affording them valuable time for vital practice matches – an opportunity to hone their skills and fine-tune strategies in readiness for the upcoming challenges. The team embarked on their preparatory journey with a formidable match against Iran, which recorded a 3-1 set victory, with set scores of 44-42, 23- 25, 19-25, and 16-25. Pakistan exhibited an impressive performance, particularly in the first two sets, clinching one and narrowly losing the second. For the subsequent two sets, the coach granted substitutes a chance to demonstrate their prowess. This showcase of emerging talent not only reflects Pakistan’s promising trajectory but also underscores their potential to wield a significant influence in Asian championship.